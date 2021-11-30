New Magic Mike movie in the works with Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh

We haven't seen the last of Magic Mike – Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh are re-teaming for another movie.

Tatum announced the movie, titled Magic Mike's Last Dance, on Twitter . Alongside a photo of the screenplay's title page, he wrote: "Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in." Plot details are being kept under wraps, but, according to The Hollywood Reporter , it's set to wrap up the Magic Mike story and Reid Carolin will return as screenwriter.

The first Magic Mike movie was released in 2012. Directed by Soderbergh, it starred Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, and Olivia Munn opposite Tatum. Pettyfer plays Adam, a 19-year-old who's new to the world of male stripping and comes under the guidance of Tatum's Mike Lane. The movie was loosely based on Tatum's own experiences working as a stripper in Florida when he was 18.

A sequel, Magic Mike XXL , followed in 2015, which sees Mike reunite with his former crew to deliver one last performance, three years after retiring from stripping. It was directed by Soderbergh's frequent collaborator Gregory Jacobs, who'll return as a producer for the third installment. It hasn't been confirmed which, if any, cast members will return with Tatum.

The movie will premiere on HBO Max, where Soderbergh has a first-look deal. His last two projects, No Sudden Move and Let Them All Talk, also debuted on the streamer.