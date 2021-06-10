New Jurassic World: Dominion image features dinosaurs – and this time, they have feathers

In case you weren't aware – we're headin' into blockbuster season, kids. To coincide with one of this summer's most-anticipated pics, Fast and Furious 9, the first footage from next summer's Jurassic World: Dominion will drop with it. Universal Pictures and Amblin announced today that a Special Extended Preview of the movie will play before every Fast 9 IMAX showing.

What exactly might this footage include? According to Universal, we're getting… a dinosaur backstory, as it's set to "reveal what Earth looked like long before humans existed and tell the origin story of how dinosaur DNA first came to be carried by a mythic mosquito." The preview also promises to showcase "seven new species of dinosaurs, created by the legendary Industrial Light & Magic, that have never been seen in any Jurassic film before."

An image of one species made its debut on Twitter today. A Moros intrepidus (a type of tyrannosaur) appeared in posts from Universal and director Colin Trevorrow, who captioned his with one simple word:

Feathers. #JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/22xy3fkEwHJune 9, 2021 See more

Ah yes, feathers. The new movie will include up-to-date scientific evidence unearthed since the first movie, to hopefully appease fans upset at the inaccuracy of dinosaurs without feathers. Seeing as how Jurassic World: Dominion will kick off before humans entered the picture, it makes sense – narratively speaking – that these creatures are the real deal.

It's likely this return to the dino's origin is part of Trevorrow's enthusiasm. “Ever since I was a kid, I have wanted to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat," he said in a statement about the extended preview. "It may have taken a few decades, but with a little help from ILM, Universal and Amblin, it has finally happened. This Preview is just a glimpse of the film we’ve made. It’s an epic celebration of everything Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton created, and I can’t wait to share it with the world next summer.”

If the tease of this footage hasn't done it for you, check out the new poster for the movie which also landed today:

It all started here. Be the first to see an exclusive extended preview of #JurassicWorldDominion only on @IMAX screenings of #F9. pic.twitter.com/8Dncf3nm7XJune 9, 2021 See more

A mosquito on a dinosaur's foot, with the line, "It all started here." It looks like what we're seeing here is the exact bug which then got itself encased in amber, where it was discovered millions of years later by John Hammond's crew, leading to the events in the first movie. This certainly syncs up with Trevorrow's previous comment on Dominion being the "culmination of one story that's been told," suggesting audiences may see the original trilogy in a different light.

Fans in more than 40 countries across the globe can catch the extended preview when it drops with Fast 9 on June 25, 2021. Jurassic World: Dominion opens in theaters June 10, 2022. In the meantime, check out our piece on the most exciting upcoming movies heading your way.