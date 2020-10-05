New Free Guy trailer teases Ryan Reynolds' hilarious comedy-actioner

A new trailer has dropped for Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming adventure-comedy that sees the Deadpool actor play Guy, a bank teller who discovers that he is actually an NPC in a violent video game. With his whole world turned upside down and life as he knows it changed forever, Guy decides to use his newfound self-awareness for good – and save a few lives along the way, too.

While the movie’s initial trailer was released in December 2019, this new insight shows us more of Jodie Comer’s character, an actual playable character, and her relationship with Guy. She’s the one who tells Guy that the world around him is just gameplay that’s controlled by other people, and the two subsequently pair up to fight the fictional forces of evil.

Joining Comer and Reynolds is Joe Keery of Stranger Things fame, who plays Comer’s characters IRL boyfriend, as well as Lil Rel Howery and Taika Waititi.

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy, whose previous projects include Netflix’s Stranger Things, family classic Cheaper by the Dozen, and the Night at the Museum series. Meanwhile, screenwriters Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn are best known for 2019’s reboot of The Addam’s Family and The Avengers, respectively.

Speaking to Total Film earlier this year, Reynolds teased Free Guy. “I was looking to do something that felt the way I felt when I watched Back To The Future for the first time,” he told our sister publication. “I wanted to do something that felt like you were stepping into a world of wish-fulfilment and possibilities – a world that was funny, but had real stakes and real heart.”

Originally set for release this summer but delayed because of the pandemic, Free Guy is now due to hit cinemas this December – and it looks like a guaranteed bit of fun for the festive season.