New Final Fantasy 7 Remake info is coming this weekend

New information about Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be revealed this weekend, according to the game's co-director.

Just yesterday on February 7, Square Enix released the video just below of Final Fantasy 7 Remake co-director Motomu Toriyama (as translated by the ever-reliable @aitaikimochi). In the video, Toriyama details how there will be a "few things" about Final Fantasy 7 Remake that will be revealed during the forthcoming orchestral concert, which is taking place this Saturday in Japan at 5 p.m. JST.

FF7R Co-Director Toriyama's message about the upcoming FF7R Orchestra Concert is VERY interesting. He mentions there will be a special small section of the concert where he will talk about some info about FF7R revealed only during the concert 👀Here's the subs for the video! pic.twitter.com/YAZJAUufrKFebruary 8, 2021

"In addition to the performance, we have a special program planned as well," says Toriyama, according to the fan translation. "There will be a few things about Final Fantasy 7 Remake that will be revealed only during this concert," the co-director adds, saying that he will be in attendance during the concert, which is taking place entirely remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan.

As to what these "few things" about the game could be, it's ultimately anyone's guess. Speculation around social media has a PS5 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake being announced at the concert this weekend. Square Enix actually updated the remake to patch in some form of PS5-related support back last year before Sony's next-gen console even launched, but no updated features or added bonuses have ever been revealed.

Just last week, Final Fantasy 7 Remake co-directors Yoshinori Kitase and Naoki Hamaguchi spoke about what they wanted to achieve in Part 2 of the remake. Kitase stated that the development team wanted to go "beyond" fan expectations, while Hamaguchi commented that they wanted to take the level of detail in Midgar and apply it to the rest of the world in Part 2 of the remake. That's certainly no small feat.

