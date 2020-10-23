God of War, Final Fantasy 7 Remake updated with unknown PS5 support

It would seem as though God of War 3 Remastered, God of War (2018), and Final Fantasy 7 Remake have all been updated with PS5-related support.

The new information comes by way of famed Bloodborne and Dark Souls dataminer Lance McDonald. According to McDonald, all three games have been updated to feature PS5 support in some capacity, but McDonald doesn't know in what ways each game has been updated, at least until he's able to do some digging and find out for himself.

Ok I can confirm that God of War 3 Remastered, God of War (2018) and Final Fantasy 7 Remake have now been updated with some amount of added PS5 support. However, there's no way to know what amount of "support" this actually is until we get hands-on.October 23, 2020

In a reply to the original tweet above, a user wonders if any of the three games will be able to hit 60 frames per second on the PS5. McDonald replies that because 2018's God of War features an uncapped frame rate if you're able to hack the game, it's incredibly likely that Sony Santa Monica's reboot will be able to hit 60FPS on the PS5.

Elsewhere though, we have no idea what features could theoretically be in store for God of War 3: Remastered and Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It'd be amazing to see Square Enix's remake running in 60FPS on the PS5, but we'll have to wait for little under a month from now to find out for ourselves, when the PS5 launches on November 12.

If you're unfamiliar with McDonald's work, he's risen to fame largely through datamining and patching Bloodborne. His most recent work managed to introduce a 60FPS patch for Bloodborne, a patch that McDonald says he plans to make available after the launch of the PS5 later this year.

Speaking of, if you're still looking to put down a pre-order for Sony's next-gen console ahead of its launch next month on November 10, head over to our PS5 pre-orders page for a complete list of retailers with stock.