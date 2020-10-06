New Fall Guys Knight Fever level coming to season 2 is full of medieval-themed obstacles

A new Fall Guys level called Knight Fever has been revealed shortly ahead of the launch of the new season.

In an exclusive IGN reveal which gives us our first look at the new Knight Fever level, you can see how it's broken up in different sections just like many other races in the bean-filled battle royale. The Fall Guys season 2 update promises to "bring the dragon fire with feudal fortresses, knockout knights, and pugilistic paladins", and Knight Fever certainly fits the fantasy bill by throwing a bunch of medieval-themed obstacles in your path as you race to the finish line.

The reveal gives a detailed overview of each section, complete with what contraptions will be blocking your path and willing you to fall and fail. With the likes of spinning logs covered in spikes, drawbridges that open and close, spinning blades, and slime slides, this race will certainly be no walk in the park. In the reveal, IGN notes that this level was designed as a "skill check" for players who have been mastering the current levels, so you can expect a bit of a challenge with this one.

The new Fall Guys season was first revealed during GamesCom Opening Night Live back in August. Set to launch this week on October 8, we've steadily been getting more news about what's coming in the latest update. Just recently Mediatonic revealed that you'll be able to randomize your costume in season 2 , and new features will also be included under an "Interface" tab in the customiser menu to enable you to add nameplates and titles to your bean.

