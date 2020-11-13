New Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire premieres on November 19

A brand new Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire presentation is airing next week on November 19.

Next week on Thursday, CD Projekt will showcase more information on Johnny Silverhand (as played by Keanu Reeves, of course), as well as the music that you'll be hearing throughout the rest of Cyberpunk 2077. Oddly enough, this new Night City Wire presentation will be airing on the date that Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to launch, before it was recently delayed to December.

Yo, choombas!Get ready for episode 5 of #NightCityWire! We’ll talk about our favourite rockerboy Johnny Silverhand, share a variety of Night City's tunes and a lot more. It's going to be a big one!Save the date: Thursday, Nov 19th, 6PM CETSee you on https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc! pic.twitter.com/1AW1wUBGVANovember 13, 2020

We actually got our first taste of Night City's musical scene earlier this week. Run The Jewels premiered their track No Save Point, which will feature in Cyberpunk 2077 in some form. The track actually features a reference to none other than Keanu Reeves himself.

In other Cyberpunk-related partnerships, Adidas revealed that they're designing some limited edition shoes for CD Projekt's game. They're only going to be available in China, however, just like the special Cyberpunk 2077 smartphone that's being manufactured by Chinese firm OnePlus.

There's less than a month to go until Cyberpunk 2077 launches on December 10. The game was most recently delayed to make sure it ran well on current-gen consoles, and aside from launching on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, it'll available as a backwards-compatible title for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

