New Black Widow and Loki clips released during MTV Movie Awards

New clips from Black Widow and Loki have been unveiled at the MTV Movie Awards.

The Black Widow clip shows off Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova teaming up together in a high-speed car chase, with what appears to be another Black Widow racing after them on a motorcycle. Check it out below.

The new Loki footage, meanwhile, teases the Time Variance Authority, and thanks to an exchange between Owen Wilson's Mobius and Tom Hiddleston's Loki, gives us a pretty clear cut explanation of what they're all about. You can watch the new clip below.

Following on from WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki is the next of Marvel's small screen offerings, arriving to Disney Plus this June. It's set to follow the adventures of the Loki that escaped in Avengers: Endgame – which means we'll be seeing the version of the God of Mischief last seen in 2012's The Avengers.

Black Widow has been a long time coming – a series of pandemic-induced delays pushed it from its original May 2020 release date all the way to July 2021. It's unlikely to see another change, though, as the new date sees a simultaneous theatrical and Disney Plus Premier Access release. The movie is a prequel set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and will delve deeper into Natasha's past than we've seen so far in the MCU.

Loki arrives June 9, while Black Widow lands a month later on July 9.