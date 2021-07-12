New Black Adam set photo reveals closer look at Dwayne Johnson's costume

Dwayne Johnson has shared a new photo from the set of the upcoming DC movie Black Adam, which gives us a closer glimpse at the titular character's costume.

"This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie," Johnson wrote in the photo's caption on Instagram. "You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam’s body suit. (this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit)."

Black Adam first appeared in the DC Comics during the 1940s as a villain who had been corrupted by power, then became an anti-hero in the early 2000s with a disregard for rules and conventions. This upcoming movie will introduce the Justice Society to the DCEU and it takes place in the same DC Universe as 2019’s Shazam! starring Zachary Levi.

The movie's cast also includes Netflix romcom regular Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, who can control his own molecular structure, while Straight Outta Compton ’s Aldis Hodge has been cast as Hawkman. Meanwhile, Sarah Shahi will play a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in the fictional nation of Kahndaq, and Quintessa Swindell is Cyclone, who has the power to manipulate wind and sound. Pierce Brosnan, who will play Doctor Fate, rounds out the cast.

On Instagram, Johnson added: "And finally you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction. As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don’t kill the bad guys. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Antihero. Man in black. Protector of his people."

The movie is in its final week of shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. Production started in April 2021 after being delayed from July 2020 due to COVID-19. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing (he also worked with Johnson on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which co-stars Emily Blunt and Paul Giamatti), while the Rock is also on board as a producer.