New American Horror Story poster teases season 10

A cryptic Instagram post from American Horror Story showrunner Ryan Murphy teases what we might be able to expect from season 10.

A new poster for the upcoming season shows an open mouth with glossy red lips and a full set of razor-sharp teeth. A tattoo pen, held by a hand in a metallic turquoise glove, has inked the words ‘AHS10’ onto the tongue – it’s suitably creepy. There’s no caption, but Murphy geotagged the small US coastal town of Provincetown, Massachusetts.

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) A photo posted by on on Nov 10, 2020 at 7:23pm PST

This location fits with an earlier hint shared by the showrunner back in May – he posted a photo of a beach at sunset on Instagram with the caption: “American Horror Story. Clue.” So, it looks like we can expect a coastal setting for season 10 of the horror anthology – and someone (or something) with very sharp teeth. That’s about as much as we know so far, though, with all other plot details still tightly under wraps.

American Horror Story. Clue. Ryan Murphy A photo posted by @mrrpmurphy on May 27, 2020 at 7:45am PDT

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is set to appear in the new season, alongside series regulars Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Filming finally started in October after Covid-19 put things on pause earlier in the year, with a season premiere date expected sometime in 2021 – the FX show usually airs in September or October, but nothing has been confirmed yet.