New American Crime Story teaser shows Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

The first teaser for American Crime Story: Impeachment has been released and gives us our first glimpse at the latest season of the true-crime drama.

The third season of the anthology series follows the events that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998. Beanie Feldstein plays White House intern Monica Lewinsky, while Clive Owen is portraying Clinton. Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Colin Hanks, Betty Gilpin, and Billy Eichner also star. The show, executive produced by Ryan Murphy, is based on the book Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by Jeffrey Toobin.

The minute-long teaser doesn't give away much, but it's certainly got us interested. It opens in Washington D.C. in 1995, when 22-year-old Lewisnky first started working at the White House. We see Feldstein boxing up a gift for Clinton – a tie, with an envelope addressed to "Bill" also in the gift box – and walking through the gilded halls of the White House to Clinton's office.

Season 2 of American Crime Story, titled The Assassination of Gianni Versace, aired in 2018, and centered around (you guessed it) the murder of the fashion mogul. The first season, which followed the trial of O.J. Simpson, was also based on a book by Toobin, The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson. Each season has boasted its own star-studded cast, including actors such as John Travolta, Sterling K. Brown, Édgar Ramírez, and Penélope Cruz.