Netflix's Sex Education season 3 trailer promises a new era for Moordale

Sex Education season 3 has its first trailer – and times are certainly a-changing for the students of Moordale.

The new trailer, made in the style of an advert for the school attended by Otis (Asa Butterfield) and co., gives us our first proper look at new headmistress Hope (Jemima Kirke) and her plans to turn Moordale around – and it looks like she means business. "Choose Moordale!" the ensemble cast of students implore (each with varying levels of enthusiasm). She replaces Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) in running things, and we get a glimpse of him on the sidelines at the end of the trailer. Other new cast members for season 3 include Jason Isaacs and Dua Saleh, but we haven't gotten a good look at their characters just yet.

Invest in a brighter future today! Moordale reopens — and Sex Education Season 3 premieres — on September 17 pic.twitter.com/dR4TeIEJWfJuly 19, 2021 See more

Some stills released by Netflix earlier this month give us a little more insight into the changes at Moordale – they show Otis, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Maeve (Emma Mackey), and the rest of the gang in new uniforms, complete with blazers and ties.

Other than that, we don't know much about season 3 yet, but apparently it picks up a little while after the end of season 2. "There’s a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger," Butterfield said in an interview with The Guardian . "Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate. He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don’t worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too."

On Otis’ will-they-won’t-they relationship with Maeve, Butterfield added: "Their relationship continues to develop in season three. We also explore why Otis was running his sex therapy clinic in the first place. Was it just to be close to Maeve or does he get fulfillment from helping people?"

Meanwhile, costume designer Rosa Dias spoke to Metro about a dramatic ending to season 3: "When you see series three, the end of it is really quite interesting," she teased. "Whatever happens in four, if it happens, wow – the writers have got a challenge. They've got a massive challenge on their hands."