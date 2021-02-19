The Raid director Gareth Evans is making new Netflix movie with Tom Hardy

The Raid director Gareth Evans has signed an exclusive deal with Netflix, and his first movie for the streamer is set to star Tom Hardy.

According to Deadline, the deal includes both directing and producing movies. Havoc, starring Hardy, will be the first Evans and Netflix collaboration. He's set to direct, write, and produce the movie, while Hardy will also co-produce.

Havoc will follow a detective in the aftermath of a drug deal that went bad, on the hunt through an illicit underworld for a politician's son in need of rescuing, while also investigating corruption in the city.

Deadline report that the deal has been in the works for a while, but Evans and Netflix wanted to ensure they had Hardy on board to star before making an announcement. This isn't Evans' first movie for Netflix – he also directed Apostle, starring Beauty and the Beast's Dan Stevens. Apostle follows a man attempting to rescue his sister, who has been kidnapped.

The Raid and The Raid 2 are both incredible action films, and Evans also recently co-created the AMC/Sky Atlantic series Gangs of London, so we can expect plenty of gritty fights and breathtaking action to come in Havoc. Hardy is also no stranger to films with a criminal underworld element, starring as real-life gangsters the Kray twins in Legend, and playing the famous Al Capone in the aptly titled Capone.

Hardy reprised his role of Eddie Brock for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, due to release this June 25, 2021. Until then, check out our roundup of all of 2021's movie release dates.