Netflix rolls out new Top 10 site – here's how to check the most-watched movies and shows

Netflix has rolled out a new Top 10 site, making it easier than ever to find the most popular movies and TV shows on the streamer.

The new site lets you view rankings for specific countries or globally, and can be sorted by TV shows and movies in English or Non-English. The most popular titles also have some extra information on how many countries they're ranking in, and you can check out the most popular movies and TV shows on the streamer of all time, too.

The ranking relies on how many hours of a film or TV show has been watched – previously, Netflix measured viewers by how many watched at least two minutes of the title. These new figures can only be viewed on the global list.

Netflix announced the change-up in a blog post: "We've had a lot of feedback about our metrics over the years. So this summer we went back to the drawing board, and today we're excited to launch "Top10 on Netflix" – a new website with weekly global and country lists of the most popular titles on our service," the streamer's VP of Content Strategy, Planning & Analysis, Pablo Perez De Rosso, wrote.

The website will be updated weekly to show the previous week's figures, while the Top 10 list on the streamer refreshes daily – and also now relies on hours watched. At the time of writing, Bird Box and Squid Game remain Netflix's most popular two titles ever – and Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's has confirmed that season 2 is happening, though the streamer has yet to make it official.

