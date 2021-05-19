Netflix reveals trailer for new horror trilogy Fear Street, and it's seriously scary

The teaser trailer for Netflix's new horror trilogy Fear Street is here – and it's got plenty of references to classic scary movies.

In the clip, we learn of a cursed town named Shadyside, afflicted by a witch seeking revenge. There's also a young woman answering the phone to the sound of heavy breathing, before being attacked by a skull-wearing assailant (Scream, anyone?), what seems to be a summer camp with a masked killer – giving us Friday the 13th vibes – and an ax driving into a door in a way that's very reminiscent of The Shining.

The trilogy will see a group of teenagers who, in 1994, learn that the sinister events plaguing Shadyside across the years might be linked – and to make matters worse, they could be in the cross-hairs next time. The films will span the history of the town, focusing on '94, '78, and 1666, and are based on the RL Stine series of novels.

"We filmed all three Fear Street movies over one crazy, bloody summer," director Leigh Janiak said. "It's a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way – back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between. I can't wait to welcome everyone into the world of Fear Street in 1994, 1978, and 1666!"

Stine weighed in with: "Fear Street fans are in for a treat – and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills – and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak's epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!"

The Fear Street cast includes Stranger Things' Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke, as well as Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson, and Jordyn DiNatale.

The movies are set to release across three weeks. Part 1 arrives July 2, Part 2 on July 9, and Part 3 on July 16. Until then, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to stream now.