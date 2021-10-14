Netflix renews You for season 4 ahead of season 3 premiere

You has officially been renewed for season 4 at Netflix ahead of the season 3 premiere on the streamer.

Season 3 of the psychological thriller sees Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti return as serial stalker Joe and murderous Love, who are now married with a newborn baby and living in a wealthy Californian suburb. But, unsurprisingly, marital bliss is short-lived for the couple – if it ever existed at all. Expect blood, tears, and plenty of deadpan internal monologuing from Joe.

Michaela McManus, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Dylan Arnold, and Tati Gabrielle are also joining the cast of the new season, while Saffron Burrows returns as Love's mother Dottie.

The series is based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes and was brought to the small screen by former Supernatural showrunner Sera Gamble and Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti.

"Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view," Gamble said in a statement. "And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4."