Netflix releases trailer for new Sam Raimi-produced fantasy Nightbooks starring Krysten Ritter

Netflix has released the first trailer for Nightbooks, a new spooky family movie starring Krysten Ritter.

Produced by Spider-Man director Sam Raimi, the movie follows Alex (Winslow Fegley), a young boy who becomes the prisoner of a witch (Ritter) in her magical labyrinth apartment. Planning to kill him, he convinces her to keep him alive by promising to tell her a scary story every night. When Alex meets Yazmin (Lidya Jewett), the witch's servant, they team up to try and escape before the witch changes her mind.

Based on the children's book of the same name by J.A. White, Nightbooks is directed by David Yarovesky. He previously helmed Brightburn, a superhero horror flick about a young alien boy who rejects his humanity and turns to evil upon discovering that he has superpowers. The movie starred Elizabeth Banks and David Denman, and it was produced by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn.

Ritter last appeared in El Camino , Netflix's 2019 sequel movie to Breaking Bad. She played Jane in the hit series, who was the love interest of Jesse (Aaron Paul). On the small screen, she played Jessica Jones in Netflix's Marvel series of the same name, as well as in the following ensemble series The Defenders. She also had the lead role in the sitcom Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23.