Netflix is getting an immediate price rise in the UK and Ireland

Netflix has announced a hike in prices for subscribers in the UK and Ireland. This comes in the wake of a similar move in the US in January.

As per Deadline, Netflix’s basic plan (which allows for non-HD content only and on one screen at a time) is jumping from £5.99 to £6.99.

The more popular Standard subscription – two screens and HD – will cost £10.99, up from £9.99. The Premium subscription is going to be priced at £15.99 (previously £13.99) and gives you access to four screens and Ultra HD.

New Netflix members will see the price rise immediately. Current subscribers may have a little longer to wait, but should start checking their inboxes. According to Netflix’s site, "Current members will receive an email notification 30 days before their price changes, unless they change their plan."

In a statement, Netflix said the price rise will let the streamer "continue investing in best in class UK productions and offer a wide variety of curated quality shows and films." The likes of The Witcher season 3 and Vikings: Valhalla season 2 have their productions in the UK and Ireland.

Netflix has recently responded to Disney Plus offering up a cheaper, ad-supported tier in its own service by saying it has no current plans to do the same. In the US, Netflix's basic plan jumped up by an extra dollar to $9.99/month.

