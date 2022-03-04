Netflix series shuts down mid-season after crew stages walkout

Production of Netflix's bake-off competition series Nailed It! Halloween was permanently halted after crew members staged a walkout in an attempt to secure a contract with The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

The strike, which took place on March 1, was conducted in hopes of pressuring the show's producers Magical Elves into signing a union contract. Instead, the crew was informed by Magical Elves that production had wrapped and that all members needed to come to set in order to pick up their belongings. The final four episodes of the Netflix series will not be filmed.

"I know for sure that it’s shut down," a union source told Deadline. "They’d rather shut down than sign a union contract. They’re notoriously nonunion." The decision was reportedly made as part of an agreement between Netflix and Magical Elves.

Nailed It! had filmed four episodes of their Halloween-themed seventh season before production was shut down. The series, hosted by Nicole Byer, received three Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

Magical Elves has served as the production team behind popular cooking competition series Top Chef and its various spinoffs, as well as America's Next Great Restaurant, investigative true crime series Cold Justice, and Project Runway. The company has not released an official statement on the walkout or decision to end the show.

According to Deadline, the completed episodes of Nailed It! Halloween will still air on Netflix in the fall.