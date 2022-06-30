The Nerf Gjallarhorn looks like it'll be as hard to get as the in-game version

The Nerf Gjallarhorn from Destiny is finally going up for pre-order, and you'll be able to secure one next week - but, as is only right for a weapon that was famously hard to get hold of in-game, the replica isn't exactly straightforward.

According to the official Bungie store (opens in new tab), you can secure your version of the Nerf Gjallarhorn from July 7… but there's a catch. Namely, "early access will be granted to players who acquire the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher in the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack before July 7, 2022". You'll then have a window to pre-order the blaster between July 7 and July 21 for $185.

Fortunately, this doesn't mean you can't get the Nerf Gjallarhorn if you aren't able to track one down in-game. Bungie notes that it will then "be made available to everyone after the Early Access Window, subject to availability". After that, this massive toy rocket launcher will join the rest of the best Nerf guns at some point later in 2022 or 2023 (a precise release date hasn't been announced yet).

No matter when it lands, this is massive enough to cause a stir; at over four feet long it dwarfs other Nerf rocket launchers like the Fortnite RL (which you can pick up with a 44% discount for $29.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)). In fact, the closest blaster in terms of size might be the 1.27-meter Mandalorian rifle, the Nerf Star Wars Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster - which is now 25% less at Amazon (opens in new tab), by the way.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Basically, the Nerf Gjallarhorn is one of the biggest gifts for gamers you can get. Sure, it's not as massive as the 'real' version because that would be too unwieldy in real life, but it's also a lot more ornate than many of the other video game-inspired blasters (like Fortnite Nerf guns) thanks to intricate filigree all the way across the casing. And although it won't fire a hail of rockets like its video game counterpart, it does shoot three larger Nerf Mega darts at the same time to simulate that.

You can find out more about the blaster on Bungie's blog (opens in new tab) where the team goes into more detail about how the project came to life. As for other Nerf LMTD toys, check out this Nerf Aliens M41-A Pulse Blaster due to launch October 2022.

