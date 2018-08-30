Popular

Need a Red Dead Redemption 2 bottle opener? Candle? Dominoes? The Outlaw Essentials collection is for you

By

Show your love of Red Dead with t-shirts, merch, and more

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a video game. But thanks to developer Rockstar's freshly-announced "Red Dead Redemption 2 Outlaw Essentials Collection," it is also a collection of words you will find *ahem* branded onto a USB charger shaped like a stick of dynamite, a candle, a domino set, and so, so many more things.

According to a post on the Rockstar newswire, the two-and-a-half dozen pieces of merch that comprise the Outlaw Essentials Collection will be available in limited quantities through the Rockstar Warehouse (what the studio calls its online storefront) and "other select retailers, including GameStop". No further details on pricing or exact availability were given.

There are a whopping 30 pieces of merch in the Outlaw Essentials Collection, some more kitschy than others. We've embedded a gallery showing them off below:

Image 1 of 30

Dynamite USB Charger

Pendleton Blanket

Pendleton Blanket

Domino Set

Domino Set

Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

Image 5 of 30

Collapsible Shot Glass

Brass Zippo Lighter

Brass Zippo Lighter

Image 7 of 30

Engraved Match Box Slipcase

Pin Set

Pin Set

Image 9 of 30

Barrell Candle by Joya

Image 10 of 30

Dynamite Candle by Joya

Glass Candle by Joya

Glass Candle by Joya

Image 12 of 30

Vintage Rockstar Glass Decoupage Trays by John Derian Co.

Image 13 of 30

Metal Earth Maxim Gun 3D Puzzle

Image 14 of 30

Metal Earth Sawed-Off Shotgun 3D Puzzle

Image 15 of 30

Metal Earth Train 3D Puzzle

Leather Valet Tray

Leather Valet Tray

Leather iPad Case

Leather iPad Case

Leather iPhone Cases

Leather iPhone Cases

Image 19 of 30

Rockstar Games Logo Keychain

Image 20 of 30

Linocut Rockstar Games Logo Tee - Black on Red

Image 21 of 30

Linocut Rockstar Games Logo Tee - Red on Black

Image 22 of 30

Rockstar Games T-Shirt - White on Red

Image 23 of 30

Vintage Rockstar Logo T-Shirt - Black on Grey

Image 24 of 30

Outlaws For Life T-Shirt - Red on Black

Image 25 of 30

Outlaws For Life T-Shirt - White on Red

Image 26 of 30

Redemption T-Shirt - Red on Black

Image 27 of 30

Redemption T-Shirt - White on Red

Image 28 of 30

Red Dead Redemption 2 Logo T-Shirt - Red on Black

Image 29 of 30

Red Dead Redemption 2 Logo T-Shirt - White on Red

Image 30 of 30

Rockstar Logo Stickers

Personally, I'm keen on the scented candles, particularly because they seem to contain so many odors. Here's Rockstar's description: "Blow open your nostrils with this blood orange, incense, amber, rockrose, smoked cedar, sandalwood, violet leaf and juniper tar-scented, black wax candle".

At first I thought that must be a list of options you could choose from, but the use of singular words like "this" and "candle" makes me think otherwise. In which case, that is the most scent-packed candle I have ever heard of. What's your favorite?

Sam Prell

Sam has a soft spot for MOBAs, MMOs, and emo music. Forever a farm boy, forever a '90s kid.