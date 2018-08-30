Need a Red Dead Redemption 2 bottle opener? Candle? Dominoes? The Outlaw Essentials collection is for you

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a video game. But thanks to developer Rockstar's freshly-announced "Red Dead Redemption 2 Outlaw Essentials Collection," it is also a collection of words you will find *ahem* branded onto a USB charger shaped like a stick of dynamite, a candle, a domino set, and so, so many more things.
According to a post on the Rockstar newswire, the two-and-a-half dozen pieces of merch that comprise the Outlaw Essentials Collection will be available in limited quantities through the Rockstar Warehouse (what the studio calls its online storefront) and "other select retailers, including GameStop". No further details on pricing or exact availability were given.
There are a whopping 30 pieces of merch in the Outlaw Essentials Collection, some more kitschy than others. We've embedded a gallery showing them off below:
Dynamite USB Charger
Pendleton Blanket
Domino Set
Bottle Opener
Collapsible Shot Glass
Brass Zippo Lighter
Engraved Match Box Slipcase
Pin Set
Barrell Candle by Joya
Dynamite Candle by Joya
Glass Candle by Joya
Vintage Rockstar Glass Decoupage Trays by John Derian Co.
Metal Earth Maxim Gun 3D Puzzle
Metal Earth Sawed-Off Shotgun 3D Puzzle
Metal Earth Train 3D Puzzle
Leather Valet Tray
Leather iPad Case
Leather iPhone Cases
Rockstar Games Logo Keychain
Linocut Rockstar Games Logo Tee - Black on Red
Linocut Rockstar Games Logo Tee - Red on Black
Rockstar Games T-Shirt - White on Red
Vintage Rockstar Logo T-Shirt - Black on Grey
Outlaws For Life T-Shirt - Red on Black
Outlaws For Life T-Shirt - White on Red
Redemption T-Shirt - Red on Black
Redemption T-Shirt - White on Red
Red Dead Redemption 2 Logo T-Shirt - Red on Black
Red Dead Redemption 2 Logo T-Shirt - White on Red
Rockstar Logo Stickers
Personally, I'm keen on the scented candles, particularly because they seem to contain so many odors. Here's Rockstar's description: "Blow open your nostrils with this blood orange, incense, amber, rockrose, smoked cedar, sandalwood, violet leaf and juniper tar-scented, black wax candle".
At first I thought that must be a list of options you could choose from, but the use of singular words like "this" and "candle" makes me think otherwise. In which case, that is the most scent-packed candle I have ever heard of. What's your favorite?
