NBA 2K21 cross-gen upgrade included with Mamba Forever editions but not standard

NBA 2K21 is getting a cross-gen upgrade option, but you’ll have to get the game’s special Mamba Forever editions for it.

You’ll be able to play NBA 2K21 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X by buying a platform specific copy of the game, but if you make the jump up a generation, you’ll either need to buy the game again or get the Mamba Forever edition.

2K Sports revealed its release lineup for NBA 2K21 today, confirming separate standard editions and Kobe Bryant memorializing Mamba Forever editions. If you pick up a standard edition for PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll be tied to those platforms - unlike FIFA 21 and Madden 21 from EA, there's no free upgrade . You'll need to buy another copy if you want to upgrade to PS5 or Xbox Series X, though your MyTeam progress will carry over within the same console family.

However, if you pick up the NBA 2K21: Mamba Forever Edition for $99.99 on PS4 or Xbox One, you'll also be entitled to a free digital copy of the next-gen version of NBA 2K21: Mamba Forever Edition on the same console family. On top of that, the Mamba Forever Edition also comes bundled in with 100,000 bonus VC you can use to buy more stuff in-game, as well as some other digital goodies.

If you're planning to buy them individually, take note of the fact that 2K is currently planning to sell NBA 2K21's next-gen standard editions for $69.99. It could be a sign of a broader price hike for next-gen games, or it could just be 2K bumping its prices by itself.

The PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC versions of NBA 2K21 are all planned for release on September 4, 2020, and you can expect the next-gen versions to be available as soon as the consoles launch.