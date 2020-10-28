Narcos: Mexico is back for season 3 on Netflix, but without Diego Luna

Netflix’s explosive drama about Mexican drug cartels is set to return. The streaming service has announced Narcos: Mexico season 3 with a new teaser. And while the footage doesn’t show off anything new, it does remind us of what went down in season 2 – and how those events could set-up what comes next.

The most significant info we have about season 3 so far is that Diego Luna won’t be reprising his role of Félix Gallardo, as reported by Deadline. After season 2 ended with Gallardo going to prison, this makes sense – and there’s also the fact that Luna is starring in the Disney Plus Cassian Andor TV series, a spin-off of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so it’s possible a scheduling conflict could’ve contributed to Luna’s absence from season 3.

This empire is only getting stronger. Narcos: Mexico is coming back for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/Ps9znTXWlzOctober 28, 2020

Another Narcos alum is making a return, though. Wagner Moura played Pablo Escobar in the main Narcos series, and he’s coming back to direct two episodes of Narcos: Mexico season 3.

In another change, season 3 will also have a new showrunner. Carlo Bernard will take over from Eric Newman, but you don’t need to worry – Narcos: Mexico will remain in good hands, as Bernard is one of the series’ co-creators and is also an executive producer on the show.

Narcos: Mexico season 3 is set to follow the aftermath of Gallardo’s downfall, and we can expect to see new cartel heavyweights enter the fray. There's no release date for season 3 yet, so you’ve got plenty of time to catch up on season 1 and 2. You can also check out our list of the 40 best Netflix shows to watch right now.