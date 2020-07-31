Muppets Now has launched on Disney Plus - here's how to get the best deals

Muppets Now is here at last. After waiting years for another small-screen show, Kermit and co have returned exclusively to Disney Plus for a limited six-episode mini-series that brings them back to their (ridiculous) variety show roots.

Disney Plus: See deals and offers here

Muppets Now is the latest Disney Plus Original (joining shows like The Mandalorian), and it features unscripted, off-the-cuff sketches that appear on the service each week. This one follows Scooter - the Muppet Show's backstage manager - as he rushes to upload the series to the internet. To do so, he's got to avoid "spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars, and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed".

Naturally, watching Muppets Now isn't as complicated for us: all you need is a Disney Plus sign-up deal. Depending on your region, you can either grab a monthly subscription ($6.99 per month in the US, £5.99 per month in the UK, and $8.99 per month in Australia) or go for a special offer, if you're in the US, that gets you a month of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $12.99. That's a fair amount of content, and easily the best Disney Plus bundle we've seen.

If you don't want to commit to Disney Plus long-term, we'd recommend picking up a month or two of the service and canceling it after Muppets Now is over (and once you've had a chance to watch Black is King, the new Beyoncé movie). Just remember, episodes appear on a week-by-week basis - you're not going to be able to blaze the entire series in one sitting, so plan your membership accordingly!

For the complete range of options, check out these Muppets Now Disney Plus deals.

Muppets Now Disney Plus deals

Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus (1 month) | $12.99 per month (US only)

If you're looking for maximum value, this bundle is easily the best choice. It gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for just $12.99 per month, which is the same cost as a single month of standard HD Netflix. A bargain.View Deal

Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | $69.99 one-off payment (US only)

Looking to get your friends Disney Plus so they can watch Muppets Now? You'll need a Disney Plus gift subscription card. These can be digitally delivered at a time of your choosing, making them ideal as last-minute presents. What's more, you're getting two months for free compared to buying every month separately. Please note: this can only be activated by the recipient if they have not already been a Disney Plus subscriber.View Deal

Unsure about Disney Plus? You can find out more in on our Disney Plus review, including details about how it compares to the competition. And if you want to upgrade your setup, be sure to check in on the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers) and the best gaming sound system for top-quality audio.