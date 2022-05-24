MultiVersus characters and how to unlock them all

The MultiVersus characters provide a bank of fighters you'll be using to battle in the Warner Bros. multiverse, so if you're wondering how to unlock MultiVersus characters or who is MultiVersus Reindog then you've come to the right place. Making the best choice from the MultiVersus roster will help you get the most out of the game, as each combatant has their own specific skills and you want to match them to your personal abilities as much as possible. Success in your MultiVersus brawls is at stake, so if you're unsure who to pick then here's everything you need to know about the MultiVersus characters.

Here are the 16 MultiVersus characters revealed so far

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

So far a roster of 16 MultiVersus characters has been confirmed, which are from the following sources:

Arya Stark - Game of Thrones

- Game of Thrones Batman - DC

- DC Bugs Bunny - Looney Tunes

- Looney Tunes Finn The Human - Adventure Time

- Adventure Time Garnet - Steven Universe

- Steven Universe Harley Quinn - DC

- DC The Iron Giant - The Iron Giant

- The Iron Giant Jake The Dog - Adventure Time

- Adventure Time Reindog - MultiVersus

- MultiVersus Shaggy - Scooby-Doo

- Scooby-Doo Steven Universe - Steven Universe

- Steven Universe Superman - DC

- DC Tasmanian Devil aka Taz - Looney Tunes

- Looney Tunes Tom and Jerry - Tom and Jerry

- Tom and Jerry Velma - Scooby-Doo

- Scooby-Doo Wonder Woman - DC

Most of these names you'll recognise from television, film, and comic book appearances, though Reindog is an exception as they're an entirely original creature made specifically for MultiVersus.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The developers have confirmed that "many more characters will be continually added to MultiVersus," so expect this MultiVersus roster to expand significantly in the future. We don't know who these new fighters will be yet, but Rick Sanchez was included on the leaked list of characters seen in 2021 and as part of the tutorial you need to hit various Meeseeks with attacks, which all but confirms that he (and perhaps Morty Smith as well) will be added to the line up.

What fighting classes are the MultiVersus characters in

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Each of the MultiVersus characters sits within one of five move set classes, along with one of three directional classes. The directional classes are less important, as they just provide an at-a-glance confirmation of whether their moves are better suited to Horizontal or Vertical combat, or a Hybrid of the two. However, the move set classes will determine they style of fighting they offer, as follows:

Assassin class

Arya Stark - Hybrid (Expert)

- Hybrid (Expert) Finn The Human - Horizontal

- Horizontal Harley Quinn - Vertical

Assassins are all about dealing a high amount of damage from close range, often with weapons. By continually dealing more damage than your opponents, you can beat them into submission.

Bruiser class

Batman - Vertical

- Vertical Garnet - Horizontal

- Horizontal Jake The Dog - Hybrid

- Hybrid Shaggy - Hybrid (Recommended)

- Hybrid (Recommended) Tasmanian Devil aka Taz - Horizontal

Bruisers are general all-rounders, with a set of moves that are easier to understand than most. Don't underestimate them though, as they will still have some unique abilities to help them stand out.

Mage class

Bugs Bunny - Hybrid

- Hybrid Tom and Jerry - Hybrid

Mages specialise in dealing damage from a distance, often by using weapons or other tricks. This ability allows you to attack opponents from across the stage, while staying out of range of their close combat.

Support class

Reindog - Horizontal

- Horizontal Steven Universe - Horizontal (Expert)

- Horizontal (Expert) Velma - Horizontal

As the name suggests, Supports have abilities to help the other player in your co-op team. This could involve shielding them (and yourself) from damage, using a tether to stop them falling off the edge, or providing healing in a backup role.

Tank class

The Iron Giant - TBC

- TBC Superman - Hybrid

- Hybrid Wonder Woman - Horizontal (Recommended)

Tanks have a solid footing, which means they're harder to knock back and in turn more difficult to hit out of the area. They have a mix of offensive and defensive moves, meaning you can help protect your team while still dealing damage.

You should make your choice from the MultiVersus roster based on how your playstyle matches up to a particular move set, and bear in mind their directionality when approaching your attacks. In the main 2 vs 2 co-op mode it's helpful to pick two classes that complement each other, so you get the most benefit from each of their abilities. Note that Shaggy and Wonder Woman are Recommended MultiVersus characters to start out with as they're easier to get to grips with, while Arya Stark and Steven Universe are considered Expert picks for players once they become better skilled.

How to unlock MultiVersus characters

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Although many of the MultiVersus characters are available to use straight away, some of them need to be unlocked before you can select them for upcoming battles. You do this by meeting unlock conditions or spending Coins, which are earned by playing matches, ticking off missions, or levelling up – once you've saved up enough of this in-game currency, these purchases are made through the Collection menu by selecting the padlocked character then hitting the Unlock button at the bottom of the screen. The condition or cost of unlocking MultiVersus characters is as follows:

Wonder Woman - Complete the Intro Tutorial

- Complete the Intro Tutorial Arya Stark - 2,000 Coins

- 2,000 Coins Batman - 2,000 Coins

- 2,000 Coins Garnet - 2,000 Coins

- 2,000 Coins Steven Universe - 2,000 Coins

- 2,000 Coins Superman - 2,000 Coins

Note that this information is based on the MultiVersus closed alpha, and it's possible the locked characters or purchase conditions will be different when the open beta phase arrives. We'll update this guide if and when anything changes.

Who is MultiVersus Reindog (pronounced Rain Dog)

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Unlike the other MultiVersus characters, Reindog stands out as an entirely new creation specifically made for the game. According to his bio, Reindog is a Guardian of the Zanifeer royal family, who fell victim to the Nothing when the great dimensional cataclysm was triggered. As the only survivor from Zanifeer, Reindog hopes that the gem of power he wears can help him find a way to bring back the family he was sworn to protect. Right now this information doesn't make a huge amount of sense, but we can expect more of the game's storyline to be revealed at release which should help tie things together more coherently.