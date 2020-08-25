Mulan's UK Disney Plus price confirmed - cheaper than expected but still pricey

Mulan is coming to Disney Plus on September 4th and we finally have confirmation that the UK price will be £19.99. This gets you unlimited access to the live-action remake in Ultra HD, HDR, and Dolby Audio. Unlike past movies in recent months that have skipped the cinema, this isn't a rental as it's yours to keep. Well, like we reported previously, as long as you remain a paying Disney Plus subscriber on the monthly service that is.

The US price is $29.99, so we expected the UK price to more closely match it at around £23. Or given the rough ride we're used to getting on conversions, we wouldn't have been surprised to see it go for closer to £30.

Even so, £19.99 will be a controversial price point for many film fans. On the one hand, if you have a family, this is much cheaper than a handful of cinema tickets and a trip to the concessions stand for your usual gouging. It's also cheaper than the 4K blu-ray will be when it comes out, although you'll probably be able to get it for less on regular blu-ray and far less on DVD.

But for solo viewers, it's a big amount to pay upfront, especially when you're losing that big-screen vibe and you only get to keep it while you remain a paying subscriber. But then again, recent Video on Demand deals for cinema-skipping movies have only allowed you to keep the film for a few days, so Disney's offer is better than most.

We would assume that Mulan will eventually be available to all as a regular part of Disney Plus, but we also imagine Disney will delay this for as long as possible. We certainly don't expect Mulan to be 'free' anytime this year along with regular Disney Plus sign-ups.

Can I pre-order Mulan on Disney Plus now?

Not yet, but when the film is released you will need to be a Disney Plus member to buy it. Prices start at just £5.99 a month, or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year. If you'd like to know more, we've rounded up the info on our Disney Plus bundles page. Or you can head straight over to the Disney Plus site below.

