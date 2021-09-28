Netflix reveals updated list of its most-watched original movies and shows – with surprise new entries

Netflix has released the full list of its most-watched original movies and shows during a presentation at Code Conference.

The streamer unveiled a top 10 list across movies and shows in two categories: number of accounts ‘sampling’ (watching for at least two minutes) a title in the first 28 days after release, and overall viewing time across all accounts in the first 28 days.

As per Variety, the first season of Bridgerton tops the charts in both TV categories. Over 82 million at least sampled it during its first month on the service, while it was watched for a whopping 625 million hours total in those first 28 days.

On the movie side of things, it’s Extraction – which is now officially getting a sequel – and Bird Box which reigns supreme. Extraction was sampled by 99 million upon release, while Bird Box shades ahead in terms of overall viewing time with 282 million hours total.

As you’ll see from the full lists below, there are some real surprises. Sweet Tooth came and went earlier this year – but 60 million of you tried it out. Similarly, Sex/Life topped Stranger Things season 3 with 67 million. The first season of Ginny and Georgia also proved surprisingly popular, sneaking into the top 10 for overall hours watched.

The top 10 for number accounts sampled for TV and film are as follows:

Most sampled Netflix shows

Bridgerton (82 million)

Lupin season 1 (76 million)

The Witcher season 1 (76 million)

Sex/Life season 1 (67 million)

Stranger Things season 3 (67 million)

Money Heist Part 4 (65 million)

Tiger King (64 million)

The Queen’s Gambit (62 million)

Sweet Tooth season 1 (60 million)

Emily in Paris season 1 (58 million)

Most sampled Netflix movies

Extraction (99 million)

Bird Box (89 million)

Spenser Confidential (85 million)

6 Underground (83 million)

Murder Mystery (83 million)

The Old Guard (78 million)

Enola Holmes (77 million)

Project Power (75 million)

Army of the Dead (75 million)

Fatherhood (74 million)

As for total hours watched in the first 28 days, the full list looks like this:

Most watched Netflix shows by hours

Bridgerton (625 million hours)

Money Heist Part 4 (619 million hours)

Stranger Things season 3 (582 million hours)

The Witcher season 1 (541 million hours)

13 Reasons Why season 2 (496 million hours)

13 Reasons Why season 1 (476 million hours)

You season 2 (457 million hours)

Stranger Things season 2 (427 million hours)

Money Heist Part 3 (426 million hours)

Ginny & Georgia season 1 (381 million hours)

Most watched Netflix movies by hours

Bird Box (282 million hours)

Extraction (231 million hours)

The Irishman (215 million hours)

The Kissing Booth 2 (209 million hours)

6 Underground (205 million hours)

Spenser Confidential (197 million hours)

Enola Holmes (190 million hours)

Army of the Dead (187 million hours)

The Old Guard (186 million hours)

Murder Mystery (170 million hours)

