Moon Knight goes to jail and Spider-Man faces the Rose in Devil's Reign tie-ins

Marvel is showing some advance solicitations for February comics connected to its early 2022 crossover event Devil's Reign, in which the Kingpin enlists his own army of villains under the banner of the Thunderbolts to take down New York City's many vigilantes - including Moon Knight and Spider-Man, two of Marvel's most prominent street-level heroes.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In February, Marvel offers up a trio of Devil's Reign tie-in issues focusing on Moon Knight and Spider-Man in Moon Knight #8, Devil's Reign: Moon Knight #1, and Devil's Reign: Spider-Man #1.

First up, in February 9's Moon Knight #8 from writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio, Marc Spector finds himself incarcerated after encountering Fisk's forces, much like his fellow vigilante Matt Murdock who has been in prison under his Daredevil guise for months.

Meanwhile, March 2's Devil's Reign: Moon Knight #1 from MacKay and artist Federico Sabbatini explores the fallout of Moon Knight's capture, particularly the effect on his Midnight Mission and the people left behind to run it in his absence.

"In Devil's Reign: Moon Knight, we follow Marc Spector's time spent down by law in the wake of his clash with Thunderbolt agents," MacKay tells SyFy Wire, who announced both Moon Knight tie-ins.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"In Moon Knight #8, we see that the streets aren't sleeping just because Moon Knight is off the table – there are still things out there that need to be dealt with, people still need help, and the Midnight Mission is still where people go for that help," MacKay continues.

"And there's more than just crescent-moon tags on the alley walls now – Stained Glass Scarlet's symbol has been cropping up all over the city..."

Then in February's Dark Reign: Spider-Man #1 from writer Anthony Piper and artist Ze Carlos with a cover from Carlos Gomez, Ben Reilly comes face-to-face with the Rose, one of Peter Parker's most devious enemies - and the son of none other than Wilson Fisk himself.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"As a lifelong comic book nerd, I was already hyped about the opportunity to craft a story for possibly the most iconic superhero of all time," Piper tells ComicBook, who announced the three-issue limited series.

"But to do so during one of the most interesting shake-ups in the character's history is both thrilling and challenging, and something I'm excited to be a part of."

Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full February 2022 solicitations, coming later this month on Newsarama.

