Monster Hunter Stories 2 roadmap confirms 5 free updates through October

The Monster Hunter Stories 2 roadmap includes five updates which will keep the game growing even after you've finished the campaign.

Capcom shared a Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin "Special Pre-Launch Program" update earlier today with a bunch of new details. Along with showing off some new looks at the base game itself, the special event also revealed the current plans for post-launch support - starting with the first free content drop just one week after the game will be released on Switch and PC on July 9 . Here's a look at the Monster Hunter Stories 2 roadmap as it stands now, currently stretching through October.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Free Title Update #1: July 15

The first content update for Monster Hunter Stories 2 will add the Palamute companion from Monster Hunter Rise to the game as an unlockable Monstie companion - and don't worry if you don't think you'll have finished the game by July 15, because you'll only need to make "some" progress into the story to complete its featured Co-Op Expedition quest and take home its egg.

Free Title Update #2: August 5

The second content update will add two additional monsters to the ranks of your potential Monstie buddies: Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos. If you aren't here to make friends, you'll be more interested in the new Co-Op Quest exclusive monster Kulve Taroth - slaying it will unlock special materials for building high-end equipment. All the content in this update and the following ones are intended to be played after the campaign, so make sure you roll credits by August 5 to keep up!

Free Title Update #3: Early September

The third content update is all about the new Monsties: you'll be able to raise up and befriend Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kirin once it goes live.

Free Title Update #4: Late September

Dreadking Rathalos and Molten Tigrex join the Monstie party, and you get another chance to take down Kulve Taroth - and harvest even better materials for more gear.

Free Title Update #5: October

Capcom's keeping the new Co-Op Quest exclusive monster a mystery for this particular update, but it's going to be high risk and reward, with a tough difficulty to overcome and key materials to match. Meanwhile, your Monstie legion can grow even bigger with the addition of Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian as friends waiting to be made.