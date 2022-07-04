All the new monsters in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

New Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak monsters are pretty abundant, with both entirely new and returning enemies to hunt down and turn into coats and hammers. Some of these monsters are new to the series, others are twists on existing beasts, but either way, none of them look especially friendly (and yes, they found a way to make Rajang even nastier than it was before, so have fun with that).

Below we've listed all the new monsters that the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak DLC adds to the game, as well as some info on each one to prepare for fighting it, including strengths and weaknesses. Best of luck, hunter - with some of these brutes, you're going to need it.

It goes without saying, but the following includes spoilers for all the encounters in Sunbreak.

All new monsters in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak listed

There are seventeen new monsters in MH Rise Sunbreak, listed below in the approximate order you'll likely encounter them:

Click on any of the monsters or scroll down to find out more, but even at a glance players should be able to recognise some familiar names. Bishaten, Somnacanth, Almudron, Rakna-Kadaki, Rajang and MH: Rise mascot Magnamalo all have tougher (or at least different) subspecies returning to the series, while older patrons of the Monster Hunter series will recognise some of the other names floating around, like Hermitaur and Ceanataur bouncing back from Monster Hunter 2.

Beyond that, there's four entirely new monsters in that list: Garangolm, Lunagaron, Malzeno and Gaismagorm, who have never been seen in the Monster Hunter series until now and are debuting in Sunbreak. The first three are collectively referred to as the "Three Lords", effectively the main bosses that mark plot points across the DLC.

Diamyo Hermitaur

A giant monstrous crab that's the first beast you'll encounter in Sunbreak, this beast has a slight fire vulnerability, and uses its bulky armor and summoned minions to harass the player while throwing out Water attacks. Keep your eyes on the claws, and hack at the face when it's left unprotected. Honestly, that's good advice in any fight.

Blood Orange Bishaten

A variant of the impish ape Bishaten, this one deals in fiery exploding fruit rather than the poisonous kind. Water and Thunder will hurt it more than anything else, and slashing weapons on the head and tail will take it apart effectively. Armor against flame and try and get close enough to prevent it from throwing bombs at you.

Garangolm

The first of the Three Lords, Garangolm is a giant, bulky plant monster that attacks with both Fire and Water. It doesn't really have much in terms of weakness beyond a slight vulnerability to Thunder and Slashing (though barely), and will primarily work with melee attacks infused with elemental damage. Stay agile and try to keep behind it when possible.

Shogun Ceanataur

Whereas the Hermitaur was a crab, the Ceanataur is a lobster (and not a centaur like you would've expected). Thunder, Fire and Blast are probably your best bets to break through its defences, and breaking the shell with repeated damage leaves it vulnerable to follow-up attacks. When it comes to defence, you'll need to gear up against water, unsurprisingly. Choose early on whether you're prioritising the shell or head before working on breaking that part of it.

Aurora Somnacanth

An ethereal, icy variant of the existing Somnacanth, cracking the frost will require obvious solutions - Fire and Blunt attacks, both of which it's weak to. It's a fast mover, slippery and evasive, so you'll need to play defensively and guard against its Ice attacks until it leaves its guard open for retaliation.

Lunagaron

Lunagaron is the second of the Three Lords, another Ice-based foe who looks like a big werewolf. Again, Fire will take it apart, as well as Thunder to a certain extent, and it probably wouldn't hurt to use a Blunt weapon if you've got a good one lying around. Protect yourself against Ice and Iceblight, and be wary - Lunagaron loves to coat itself in frost to empower its attacks. Breaking the ice will stun it, but enrage it afterwards, similar to Boss Harag. Beyond that it's primarily a melee fighter, so back up on your wirebugs if you need a respite.

Astalos

A giant electrical Wyvern, Astalos is flighty foe best hampered with Slashing and Ice damage, though its speed means that it's also viable to use Ammo weapons - they're less powerful, but easier to land hits. Astalos specialises in ranged Thunder attacks and hit-and-run tactics, visibly charging up electricity when it's about to go berserk, though attacking those charged body parts can cancel these attacks (if you do enough damage).

Seregios

Another Wyvern, this one covered in dusty gold scales, Seregios is weak to Blunt and Thunder damage, though won't do well against Ice either if you've got it. A little more defensive and bulky than Astalos, Seregios' main danger is that it can inflict bleeding with most of its attacks, a new status effect that's deadly if you're not prepared. Crouching still for a while or eating a Well-Done Steak will both cure bleed, though pick your moment - Seregios will try and hassle you out of such an approach.

Magma Almudron

The strange snake/otter Almudron is back, complete with bulbous tail, and now a whole load of Fire attacks, so guard yourself accordingly. Magma Almudron's weakness is, of course, the tail bulb, and hitting it with Water/Slashing damage will do a lot to hurt the big beast. Almudrons of any kind are slippery opponents, staying out of reach while doing AOE attacks, so try to keep up with it and land hits where you can, then back up to avoid the inevitable fiery blast.

Espinas

A status-effect loving Wyvern, the Espinas deals Fire damage, as well as Poison, because Capcom wants you to be unhappy. While Fire damage is only dealt through the ranged attacks, pretty much everything Espinas does is laced with poison, including the fireballs, so have Herbal medicines on hand, and use Ice damage to heavily compromise it.

Gore Magala

A massive, unclassified beast, Gore Magala is an insect/dragon thing that suffers when hit by Fire and Thunder, and can be stunned by bashing the feelers on its head. It inflicts the new Frenzy status effect with its attacks - which stops passive health regeneration, and increases damage taken. More concerningly, the only way to cure Frenzy is to attack Gore Magala until it wears off, as dealing damage effectively burns up the status effect. Hanging back to wait or eating medicines won't help you here.

Pyre Rakna-Kadaki

If you somehow didn't think the existing Rakna-Kadaki was fiery enough, this spider queen is even more inflammatory. Blunt and Water damage will do a lot to hurt it (as well as Ice, to some extent), but otherwise the best option to make use of Rakna-Kadaki's long wind-ups. Her attacks tend to be brutal and long-lasting, hurting everything around her, but take a moment to set up. Use these windows to leap in, do some damage, then wirebug away before she can squash you.

Malzeno

The third of the Three Lords, Malzeno is a big Elder Dragon who sets up the new Qurio "Afflicted" monsters explained further below. It uses wide-spread AOE attacks, making speed essential, and inflicts a new status called Bloodblight, which drains the recoverable red section of your healthbar and reduces health recovery as a whole, but does grant the target some lifesteal on their attacks. It's actually incurable and will be an issue for the whole fight until Malzeno is defeated, so you'll need to play aggressively to survive. But be warned - if the big dragon drains enough health from you this way, it'll get a powerup that makes it more dangerous. For the best chance, know that it's both weak to Dragon damage and deals Dragon damage itself, and has a habit of teleporting behind you to set up for fast strikes. Play forcefully and don't let up, riding it into the lava when the opportunity presents itself.

Shagaru Magala

Another Elder Dragon that's actually a more deadly version of Gore Magala, a lot of the same patterns will apply here. You want to use Fire, Dragon and Slashing damage, and maybe Poison if you have it, targeting the upper body while watching out for its sudden strikes and flying attacks. Fast weapons will do well, and watch out for that Frenzy Virus we mentioned above. Its attacks have no element, so just go for the most generally protective armor you have.

Gaismagorm

The final boss of the main Sunbreak campaign, Gaismagorm is another Elder Dragon that's suffused with Qurio, and is a little more of a fixed fight than the other monsters. Follow the NPC's advice when it comes up, and stay behind its front arms for the best chance. Dragon attacks will devastate Gaismagorm's defences, but like Shagaru Magala, its own lack of elemental power means you won't really have any chance to resist it. Target the accumulations of Qurio on its body to deal huge damage and compromise its ability to attack.

Furious Rajang

Yeah, that bloody bull-chimp is back again. Furious Rajang is a version of the original that never leaves its empowered gold-fur state, and consequently is about as lethal as anything can be. It deals primarily Thunder damage, and is weak to Ice (and Water, a little) if you have it. Be prepared for an incredibly aggressive enemy, and one that can get even worse when it enters a rage state (which you can cancel out by hitting it in the head enough times).

Scorned Magnamalo

The box-cover brute of MH Rise returns in a new, superior form for Sunbreak's endgame, so get Water attacks ready to douse it. Scorned Magnamalo uses the species' unique Hellfire status to make players blow up if they don't wiredash instantly, and uses sweeping strikes and beams of energy to launch attacks over a wide area. Your wirebugs will be essential in this fight - have them ready to deploy in a moment's notice.

Afflicted Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak explained

Afflicted monsters are a new variation of monster that can appear, and form a lot of MH Rise Sunbreak's endgame content. Introduced after killing Gaismagorm, Afflicted Monsters are infested with the parasitic Qurio moths, effectively modifying the standard encounter and making them harder. Here's the actual changes made to afflicted monsters:

Faster and more aggressive attack patterns

Cannot be captured

Victory unlocks higher superior weapons/bestows crafting parts needed to make them

Qurio collects on specific monster body parts and can be targeted/attacked accordingly

Successfully dispersing Qurio with targeted attacks stuns the monsters - but failing to do so fast enough causes an explosion that hurts the player

It's a risk/reward venture - when going after an afflicted monster, be prepared for something nastier than normal, but if you can pull it off, you'll get some phenomenal rewards. Those who can conquer the Afflicted Monsters can handle anything Sunbreak has to throw at them.