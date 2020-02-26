Minecraft Netherite: How to get it and what to do with Ancient Debris

Minecraft Netherite is the first time the game has seen an ore stronger than Diamond. To say that Diamond has been the goal for Minecraft players for the last 10 years is an understatement, so for Mojang to introduce a new, stronger resource is a complete gamechanger. It was added to the game as part of the Minecraft Nether update (which at the time of writing is still only available in a snapshot), but what is Minecraft Netherite and how do you get it?

How to get Netherite in Minecraft

(Image credit: Mojang)

Getting Netherite unfortunately isn't as simple as finding the ore and mining it. While that's the case for most other minerals in the game, Netherite requires some extra steps, including mining something completely different, putting that in a furnace, then combining it with a completely different item, which you can then turn into armor and tools. Here's what you need to do before hunting down Netherite:

Acquire a Diamond Pickaxe

Mine 12 Obsidian and create a Nether Portal

Remember the location of your portal in the Nether so you can get home again!

How to find Ancient Debris in Minecraft

(Image credit: Mojang)

Ancient Debris is the first thing you need to find on the journey to Netherite and as explained above, you need to find it in the Nether. When you go through your Nether portal, you need to dig down in order to find it. This is because the chance of finding more Ancient Debris is higher depending on how many blocks above the bottom of the world you are.

Unfortunately, because your Nether portal can be generated at any random level in the Nether, it's impossible to say how far you need to dig down. You need to know your starting position and the way you do that is by pressing F3. This will show you a lot of debug information but on the left-hand side of the screen will be three co-ordinates: X, Y, and Z. While all three are crucial to remember for your Nether portal location (I recommend noting them down in a Notepad document!), you need to pay attention to the Y-axis to increase your chance of finding Ancient Debris.

The Y-axis tells you how many blocks you are above the bottom layer of the entire world. Ancient Debris can spawn in veins of 1-3 blocks at Y-axis 8-22, and it can spawn in veins of 1-2 blocks at Y-axis 8-119. This means that the maximum number of Ancient Debris blocks you can find in one chunk (64x64 block section of the world) is five.

Ancient Debris can also only spawn completely covered by other blocks or lava. This means that you'll need to start a Nether mineshaft – you won't run into any while sauntering across the Nether surface!

How to get Netherite Ingots in Minecraft

(Image credit: Mojang)

When you've got your Ancient Debris, start smelting it in a furnace with any fuel source. One Ancient Debris will produce one Netherite Scrap and unfortunately, you need four Netherite Scrap to create one Netherite Ingot. You also need four Gold Ingots to make a Netherite Ingot, as you combine them with the four Netherite Scrap. So yeah, getting enough Netherite Ingots for a full kit will take a while. The placement of the scrap and ingots in the crafting grid doesn't matter, as it's a shapeless recipe.

Once you've got some Netherite Ingots, you can start crafting both tools and armor. We've got guides on both of them right here: Minecraft Netherite Armor and Minecraft Netherite Tools (and Weapons)!