Minecraft is coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC next month.

The Minecraft PC bundle includes both the Java and Bedrock versions.

Announced at this weekend's Minecraft Live event, developer Mojang confirmed there'll be crossplay for Windows 10, Windows 11, and consoles, and – for the "first time ever" on Game Pass – players can access both editions in the same game launcher when the games join the Game Pass library on November 2, 2021.

"Play Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Windows 10 and 11, and cross-play with any current version, including consoles and mobile," teases the description on YouTube. "Just launch the same edition as the Minecrafter you want to play with. And for the first time ever on Game Pass, you can access both editions in the same game launcher!"

Microsoft was, however, keen to stress that the Game Pass for PC catalog "varies over time, by region, and by device", so you might want to check the availability in your own territory.

The long-awaited news means that PC players can finally join their console-flavored friends, as Mojang's fan-favorite sandbox adventure game has been available as part of the consoles' game pass library for some time now.

And in case you wondered what the differences between the editions are; Java edition is the best version to experiment with mods, whilst the Bedrock edition is for those who want to play with pals on other platforms and consoles.

Did you see the mod that brings incredibly realistic-looking grass to Minecraft ? Courtesy of a new Resource Pack from Redditor NicoRTX and a "super-duper optimized" PC, you too can have stunning grass in your Minecraft world.

Minecraft cheats | Best Minecraft servers | Minecraft Realms | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Play Minecraft for free | Minecraft enchanting | Minecraft House | Minecraft Nether update | Minecraft Netherite | Minecraft Netherite tools | Minecraft Netherite armor | Minecraft Respawn Anchor | How to tame a fox in Minecraft | How to enchant axes in Minecraft