You can now play Minecraft for free in your browser to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, because who needs free time?

For those of you who have wondered how to play Minecraft for free, I have some good news: Classic Minecraft is now yours for absolutely zero dollars , pounds, euros, or your currency of choice thanks to Mojang. All you have to do is click on this link right here to play 2009’s Classic Minecraft for free in creative mode in your browser (there are absolutely no enemies whatsoever, for all you sword-swinging warriors reading this), and the even better news is that you can invite up to nine other friends to join you simply by sending them the link. How wholesome is that? It’s hard to believe Minecraft has been in our lives for a whole decade, especially when you remember that at the start it didn’t even have crafting. Yes, seriously.

Unfortunately there’s no way for you to save your game in the browser that we can find, so you’re going to have to just resign yourself to having to eventually wave goodbye to your blocky world. However, you could always keep the tab open infinitely to prevent it from disappearing into the ether. There won’t be much to lose, however, as Classic Minecraft is the original version of Mojang’s phenomenally-successful game: there are only 32 different types of blocks (with most of them being dyed wool), all the original bugs are in there, although you can build as much as you want as Classic Minecraft only has creative mode.