This ambitious Minecraft Harry Potter mod will let you enroll at Block-warts

While you're waiting for Fantastic Beasts 3 to hit theaters next year, you'll soon be able to enroll at a blocky version of Hogwarts yourself. A group of Minecraft masterminds calling themselves the Floo Network have created the Minecraft School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, a sprawling recreation of Hogwarts and its surrounding areas, as well as many other scenes from the Wizarding World. As the trailer above reveals, somehow that ambitious aim is still just the start.

Beyond remaking Hogwarts, The Floo Network is also filling its creation with characters, creatures and items from the world of Harry Potter. You could wrangle Mandrakes in the greenhouse, buy some potions in Diagon Alley, then hop on your broomstick and head to the Quidditch pitch. And you can do it all on your own or in a server with friends.

Even if you don't typically play Minecraft mods, it looks like it will be worth a try for anybody with even a passing interest in what it would be like to live the life of a Hogwarts student. Especially because we're still waiting on that alleged Harry Potter open-world RPG - this is by far the best shot we have at enrolling at Hogwarts until then.

The Minecraft School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is not yet open for business, though the team says it aims to put its first public release out by the end of January. If you want to keep tabs on the project until then, you can subscribe to the Floo Network Discord or donate to its Patreon . Either way, it will all be free to download and play once it finally arrives.