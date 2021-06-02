Minecraft Caves and Cliffs: Part One releases next week

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs: Part One update arrives next week on June 8 on all platforms.

In a tweet from the main Minecraft Twitter account, the release date for the forthcoming Caves and Cliffs: Part One update was revealed as June 8. The update will be arriving for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and Android/iOS devices around the world next Tuesday.

Grab your nearest calendar and start circling with a vengeance: Caves & Cliffs: Part I arrives June 8th on both Java and Bedrock!Learn all about this jam-packed new update:↣ https://t.co/ShjvqFWUSq ↢ pic.twitter.com/3dzYBt3mQtMay 31, 2021 See more

One thing you're really going to want to keep an eye out for is mountain goats. According to the official Minecraft website, goats can send you tumbling back down the mountain if you get on their bad side, so we'd recommend staying well away from them whenever you can, unless you want to be send plummeting hundreds of meters. Thankfully though, there's the brand new spyglass item coming with the new DLC, so you'll be able to spot those troublesome creatures from afar.

Additionally, Caves and Cliffs: Part One introduces the glow squid mob that was previously only available in Minecraft Earth. If you weren't already aware, Minecraft Earth is due to shut down at some point later this month in June 2021, as COVID-19 has made maintaining the service incredibly difficult for developer Mojang. It's nice to see that some Minecraft Earth-exclusive content won't be lost to the game forever when it gets taken offline.

Also arriving next week in the Caves and Cliffs: Part One update for Minecraft are a boatload of new blocks. While some will apparently pop up fairly reliably in the open world, other types of blocks will be harder to find, so you can always just switch to Creative mode if you'd like to get playing with all these new types of blocks straight away. A particularly notable new arrival is the copper block, an item that's hotly anticipated by the Minecraft player base, which will be no doubt tricky to track down.

As for Part Two of the Caves and Cliffs update, this will be arriving later in the year around Holiday 2021. Earlier this year, Mojang revealed that parts of the DLC had been delayed to the Holiday season. While some features, like the goats and spyglass, were still on track to launch in June, other features like the actual caves and cliffs would instead be launching later in the year.

Minecraft cheats | Best Minecraft servers | Minecraft Realms | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Play Minecraft for free | Minecraft enchanting | Minecraft House | Minecraft Nether update | Minecraft Netherite | Minecraft Netherite tools | Minecraft Netherite armor | Minecraft Respawn Anchor | How to tame a fox in Minecraft