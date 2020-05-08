Microsoft "set some wrong expectations" with Xbox Series X gameplay reveal says Aaron Greenberg

Xbox may have "set some wrong expectations" about its recent Xbox Series X presentation, according to general manager of Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg, who took to Twitter to discuss the feedback.

The May Inside Xbox garnered intense feedback from fans, who were anxiously awaiting news of Xbox Series X titles that would capitalize on the next-gen console's power. Many were waiting for Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay, but were ultimately disappointed by what Ubisoft delivered: brief footage of Viking raids and battles that didn't look much like in-game footage.

"Had we not said anything and just shown May's Inside Xbox show like we did last month, I suspect reactions might have been different," Greenberg said. "Clearly we set some wrong expectations and that's on us." It's a fair response, as promising a "gameplay trailer" and then delivering what is essentially another cinematic trailer is certainly misleading, no? Either way, Greenberg and team have taken note of the feedback, so it's likely future Inside Xbox presentations will give us a bit more to chew on.

Thanks @godfree was a good typical pre-E3 first beat and we expected fans to want more and more is definitely what we plan to give them!May 7, 2020

Greenberg points out that the Xbox family "expected fans to want more, and more is definitely what we plan to give them." In all fairness, May's Inside Xbox did start with an announcement that first-party titles would be featured in July's presentation, with Greenberg and Matt Booty promising a look at Halo Infinite . Plus, there were a bunch of exciting titles announced during the May presentation, including Yakuza 7's Western debut as an Xbox Series X launch title and a campy Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 trailer.