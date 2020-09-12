Microsoft calls Apple's updated xCloud terms "a bad experience for customers"

Microsoft isn't happy with Apple's terms dictating how xCloud works on the iOS App Store.

Whereas before streaming services weren't allowed on the App Store at all, a new update to Apple's terms of service changes that but includes a few potentially deal-breaking caveats.

For one, Apple says every game available in a streaming service needs to have its own dedicated page on the App Store. Further, the games need to be purchased directly through the App Store, rather than through the streaming service itself. Not mentioning the 30% fee Apple collects for each purchase - the catalyst for Apple's ongoing feud with Epic Games - a Microsoft spokesperson protested Apple's terms in a statement to The Verge.

"This remains a bad experience for customers," the statement reads. "Gamers want to jump directly into a game from their curated catalog within one app just like they do with movies or songs, and not be forced to download over 100 apps to play individual games from the cloud. We're committed to putting gamers at the center of everything we do, and providing a great experience is core to that mission."

It isn't clear whether Microsoft plans to adapt to Apple's policies regarding streaming services. It could simply continue forward without App Store support, but it's easy to imagine the financial downside to that. xCloud is leaving beta testing for a full launch on Xbox Game Pass on September 15.

These are the best xCloud games to make the most of your Game Pass subscription.