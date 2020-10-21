Michael Keaton says his Batman return isn’t yet official: "We’re having discussions"

Recent reports have suggested that Michael Keaton was in line for a surprise return as Batman in 2022’s The Flash opposite Ezra Miller. The actor, though, has cooled speculation in a new update during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Keaton, unsurprisingly, was reluctant to rubber Bat-stamp his return as the Caped Crusader: “We’re having discussions, as they say. We’re talking about it. We’ll see if it happens.”

Something the actor was keen to share, though, was his opinion on his favourite Batman – especially off the back of him potentially starring alongside another Dark Knight in Ben Affleck in the 2022 DC movie.

So, out of all of the on-screen Bats, from George Clooney, to Christian Bale, who was his favourite? “Me,” Keaton said enthusiastically. He also joked that “all 127” Batmen would show up in The Flash.

Story details on the Scarlet Speeder’s solo movie – helmed by It director Andy Muschietti – are scarce, though it’s believed The Flash will at least partially adapt the Flashpoint comic series. That not only includes the multiverse (something DC is pushing hard these days) but also allows for both Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s original on-screen hero to co-exist.

There’s even been a glimpse of the latter Batman’s influence on the movie. August’s DC FanDome event revealed that Ezra Miller’s Flash will have a new suit, custom built by Batfleck himself.

He may be vengeance and the night but does Michael Keaton's Batman crack our list of the top 25 best superhero movies ever made? It’s time to find out…