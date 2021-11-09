Michael Gandolfini, Edward Norton, and more join Meryl Streep in Apple TV Plus climate change series

Michael Gandolfini, Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, and Cherry Jones are the latest actors to join Apple TV Plus' star-studded new show, Extrapolations.

Norton will play a scientist called Jonathan Chopin, while Gandolfini is his son Rowan, a computer programmer. Varma will play inventor Gita Mishra, Russell is gun-for-hire Olivia Drew, and Jones will play Elizabeth Burdick, President of the United States.

The series has been described as a climate change drama anthology and will also star Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire, and Eiza González.

The show is currently in production and will explore how the imminent changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work, and family on a personal and human scale over eight interconnected episodes. Scott Z. Burns, the screenwriter behind movies like The Bourne Ultimatum and Contagion, is on board as director, writer, and executive producer.

Gandolfini recently starred in The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark , playing a younger version of his late father's character, while Norton last appeared in The French Dispatch . Varma is known for her role as Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones and is set to appear in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus, Russell can currently be seen in the horror movie Antlers, and Jones recently appeared in Succession.