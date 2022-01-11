Michael Bay producing an American remake of The Raid for Netflix

Cult action movie The Raid is being remade for Netflix, according to Deadline .

Michael Bay will produce the American remake, while Patrick Hughes will direct – his previous movies include The Expendables 3, The Hitman's Bodyguard, and Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. His next project is The Man From Toronto, starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart, which will be released later this year.

The original movie was released in 2011 and was directed and written by Gareth Evans. Set in Jakarta, Indonesia, it starred Iko Uwais as a rookie member of an elite special forces unit who are tasked with infiltrating a high-rise building run by a notorious drug lord. A sequel followed in 2014. The remake will take place in Philadelphia's "Badlands", following an undercover DEA task force hunting down an elusive kingpin of the city's drugs trade.

An American remake has been on the cards for a while, but has never quite managed to cross the finish line. Negotiations began over a decade ago, soon after the film's release, and Hughes' name has been attached to the project since 2014. Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, and Frank Grillo have all been in talks to star over the years, but no casting information has been announced for the Netflix movie.

Meanwhile, Bay's next movie is Ambulance, another action thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, which will be released in April.