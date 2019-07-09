Kevin Feige confirms the MCU multiverse – and says it was already revealed in a Marvel movie years ago

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, confirming that there’s a multiverse should be big news. After all, it’s the thinking fan’s choice when it comes to swiftly introducing the Fantastic Four and X-Men in Marvel Phase 4 and beyond. However, Feige is keen to remind everyone that, duh, of course the multiverse exists in the MCU. In fact, it was actually revealed way back in Doctor Strange. Confused? Don’t be – we clear up the often-overlooked line down below.

Be warned: Spider-Man: Far From Home spoilers follow.

While Mysterio was telling porkies in Far From Home (his multiverse origins, inevitably, were a lie), that doesn’t mean we can now shut down any and all multiverse speculation. In fact, Feige is actively encouraging it at this point.

Feige was asked by Fandango as to whether Mysterio’s deceitful reveal means we’ll never see the multiverse in the MCU. His answer was surprisingly frank for someone who keeps secrets for a living: “No, it just means he was full of shit,” he said. “I mean, in Doctor Strange, we hear the Ancient One talk about the multiverse, so we’ve already established it as a thing.”

Wait, wait. What? It’s a thing?

Yep. The multiverse has been namechecked in Doctor Strange – and on more than one occasion.

The Ancient One first mentions upon initially meeting Stephen Strange in Nepal. During a hallucination scene, she asks: “Who are you in this vast multiverse, Mr. Strange?”

Later, during Doctor Strange’s training, the Ancient One explains that her magic is “drawn from other dimensions of the multiverse.”

So, there you have it. Actual proof of the multiverse in the MCU. We don’t know how the multiverse will be properly introduced yet, but it’s there. Its origins as a concept in the Marvel universe have been around for some time now – we just weren’t looking hard enough.

There's only one universe to care about at this moment in time. It's the one where we have lots of big Amazon Prime Day game deals to look forward to.