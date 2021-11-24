Mass Effect TV series reportedly nearing development deal at Amazon

Amazon Studios is closing in on a deal to develop a TV adaptation of the Mass Effect series, reports Deadline.

Further details on the apparent project are still unknown, including whether the series will be live-action or animated. Amazon Studios is currently working on live-action TV adaptations of Bethesda's Fallout series, but that doesn't mean the Mass Effect show will follow the same format. Either way, Deadline reports that Amazon Studios is "nearing a deal to develop" the series, so it's likely to be announced shortly.

If confirmed, the Mass Effect TV series would join a handful of upcoming adaptations of TV shows based on video games, including the aforementioned Fallout series at Amazon, Netflix's The Witcher season 2, PlayStation's Twisted Metal show, Paramount Plus's Halo series, the Assassin's Creed Netflix series, and finally, HBO's highly anticipated The Last of Us TV show.

"You will see us continuing to invest in fantasy genre of all kinds, we have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

As far as a release date goes, we're likely a long ways off from even knowing what year the Mass Effect series could premiere - and that's assuming it gets the official greenlight. Amazon Studios is currently hard at work getting its TV adaptation of the Lord of the Rings ready for its September 2022 release date, so certainly don't expect any Mass Effect series to debut before then.

