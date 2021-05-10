Mass Effect 3 weapons guide - where to find all the guns you can equip

Mass Effect 3 weapons give you access to over thirty different arms during the course of the game, with a mixture of familiar shooters from previous instalments in Mass Effect Legendary Edition and brand new additions to your arsenal. Whether you're looking for a shotgun for up-close combat or a sniper rifle to pick off enemies from a distance, there are plenty of options to choose from. However, many of these have to be found in the field during missions, and if you overlook them then they'll be lost forever, so we've got a complete Mass Effect 3 weapons walkthrough to make sure you don't miss a thing.

It's important to note that while some of the Mass Effect 3 weapons become available at shops if you miss them during missions, this is not the case for most items, so you'll want to use the walkthrough portion on page 2 of this guide to avoid missing anything. Alternatively, a small number of weapons are only available in shops, which are also marked below.

On the first page of this guide you’ll find a rundown of all the Mass Effect 3 weapons in the game (not including DLC or pre-order bonuses) along with their stats and locations. On the following page you'll find a complete walkthrough of the entire game with more thorough descriptions and screens of where to find everything, in the order we found to be most natural.

Mass Effect 3 Heavy Pistols

M3 Predator: Automatically acquired

Found during Arrae: Ex-Cerberus Scientists mission Scorpion: Found during Priority: Sur’Kesh mission

Found during Priority: Geth Dreadnought mission M-358 Talon: Found during Priority: The Citadel mission

Found during Priority: Tuchanka mission M-77 Paladin: Purchased from Spectre Requisitions (200,000 credits)

Mass Effect 3 SMGs

M-9 Tempest: Found during Tuchanka: Extract Turian Survivors mission

Found during Priority: Mars mission M-25 Hornet: Found during Priority: Citadel mission

Found during Priority: Citadel mission M-12 Locust: Found during Priority: Horizon mission

Mass Effect 3 Assault Rifles

M-8 Avenger: Found during prologue mission

Found during prologue mission M-96 Mattock: Found during Grissom Academy mission

Found during Priority: Mars mission Phaeston: Found during Tuchanka: Extract Turian Survivors mission

Found during Priority: The Citadel mission Geth Pulse Rifle: Found during Priority: Geth Dreadnought mission

Found during Priority: Horizon mission M-37 Falcon: Found during Priority: Cerberus Headquarters mission

Mass Effect 3 Shotguns

Geth Plasma Shotgun: Found during Priority: Rannoch mission

Found during Attican Traverse: Krogan Team mission Disciple: Found during Lesuss: Investigate Asari Colony mission

Found during Grissom Academy mission Graal Spike Thrower: Found during Priority: Tuchanka mission

Found during Priority: Palaven mission M-23 Katana: Automatically acquired

Mass Effect 3 Sniper Rifles