Mass Effect 3 armor guide - all of the protection you can wear in Mass Effect 3

Choosing your Mass Effect 3 armor involves a lot more than just making Shepard the best dressed commander on the Citadel, as the different elements you equip can all boost your stats in different ways. You can increase your health and shields, deal extra damage with weapon, melee, or power attacks, and much more depending on what your wear in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Some of these items can be found during missions, while others can be purchased from the various in-game vendors, and we've got every piece of Mass Effect 3 armor covered in this guide.

As you'll see in the list below, a lot of these protective plates can be picked up during a specific mission, or purchased later from a vendor, and on the second page of this guide we have a complete Mass Effect 3 armor walkthrough to show exactly where you can find them. Pay particular attention to items that only have a mission listed by them, as if you miss them during your playthrough they'll be lost forever. You should also bear in mind that individual Mass Effect 3 armor pieces only become available from vendors after a certain point in the story, so if you're trying to buy an element and find it isn't available, then make some further progress before looking again.

(Image credit: BioWare)

Mass Effect 3 Armor - Headgear

N7: Health +10%

Health +10% N7 Breather Helmet: Health +10%

Health +10% Death Mask: Melee Damage +10% (Priority: Tuchanka or Cipritine Armory)

Melee Damage +10% (Priority: Tuchanka or Cipritine Armory) Kuwashii Visor: Weapon Damage +5%, Headshot Damage +10% (Aegohr Munitions)

Weapon Damage +5%, Headshot Damage +10% (Aegohr Munitions) Sentry Interface: Shields +10% (Priority: Sur’Kesh or Cipritine Armory)

Shields +10% (Priority: Sur’Kesh or Cipritine Armory) Kestrel Helmet: Ammo Capacity +10% (Batarian State Arms)

Ammo Capacity +10% (Batarian State Arms) Capacitor Helmet: Shield Regen Speed +10% (N7: Cerberus Abductions or Aegohr Munitions)

Shield Regen Speed +10% (N7: Cerberus Abductions or Aegohr Munitions) Archon Visor: Power Recharge Speed +10% (Priority: Geth Dreadnought or Nos Astra Sporting Goods)

Power Recharge Speed +10% (Priority: Geth Dreadnought or Nos Astra Sporting Goods) Umbra Visor: Power Damage +10% (Priority: Thessia or Nos Astra Sporting Goods)

Power Damage +10% (Priority: Thessia or Nos Astra Sporting Goods) Recon Hood: Weapon Damage +10% (Priority: Citadel or Kanala Exports)

Weapon Damage +10% (Priority: Citadel or Kanala Exports) Mnemonic Visor: Power Recharge Speed +5%, Power Damage +5% (Grissom Academy or Aegohr Munitions)

Power Recharge Speed +5%, Power Damage +5% (Grissom Academy or Aegohr Munitions) Delumcore Overlay: Headshot Damage +5%, Weapon Damage +10% (Priority: Cerberus Headquarters or Spectre Requisitions)

Headshot Damage +5%, Weapon Damage +10% (Priority: Cerberus Headquarters or Spectre Requisitions) Securitel Helmet: Shields +5%, Health +5% (Priority: Citadel or Kassa Fabrication)

Mass Effect 3 Armor - N7 Set

All pieces are automatically acquired

Chestplate: Health +10%

Health +10% Shoulders: Health +10%

Health +10% Gauntlets: Health +10%

Health +10% Greaves: Health +10%

Mass Effect 3 Armor - Hahne-Kedar Set

Each piece adds 10% to weapon damage

Chestplate: Found during Tuchanka: Extract Turian Survivors mission or Cipritine Armory

Found during Tuchanka: Extract Turian Survivors mission or Cipritine Armory Shoulders: Elkoss Combine Arsenal Supplies

Elkoss Combine Arsenal Supplies Gauntlets: Kanala Exports

Kanala Exports Greaves: Found during Priority: Palaven mission or Batarian State Arms

Mass Effect 3 Armor - Armax Arsenal Set

Each piece adds 5% to weapon damage and 10% to melee damage

Chestplate: Found during Rannoch: Admiral Koris mission or Batarian State Arms

Found during Rannoch: Admiral Koris mission or Batarian State Arms Shoulders: Found during Priority: Palaven mission or Cipritine Armory

Found during Priority: Palaven mission or Cipritine Armory Gauntlets: Found during N7: Cerberus Attack mission or Spectre Requisitions

Found during N7: Cerberus Attack mission or Spectre Requisitions Greaves: Found during Priority: Sur’Kesh mission

(Image credit: EA)

Mass Effect 3 Armor - Serrice Council Set

Each piece adds 10% to power damage

Chestplate: Found during Grissom Academy mission or Aegohr Munitions

Found during Grissom Academy mission or Aegohr Munitions Shoulders: Found during Lesuss: Investigate Asari Colony mission or Nos Astra Sporting Goods or Aegohr Munitions

Found during Lesuss: Investigate Asari Colony mission or Nos Astra Sporting Goods or Aegohr Munitions Gauntlets: Nos Astra Sporting Goods

Nos Astra Sporting Goods Greaves: Found during Priority: Cerberus Headquarters mission or Nos Astra Sporting Goods

Mass Effect 3 Armor - Kassa Fabrication Set

Each piece adds 10% to shields

Chestplate: Found during Priority: Mars mission or Spectre Requisitions

Found during Priority: Mars mission or Spectre Requisitions Shoulders: Cipritine Armory

Cipritine Armory Gauntlets: Found during Priority: Rannoch mission

Found during Priority: Rannoch mission Greaves: Found during Arrae: Ex-Cerberus Scientists mission or Elkoss Combine Arsenal Supplies

Mass Effect 3 Armor - Ariake Technologies Set

Each piece adds 10% to melee damage

Chestplate: Kassa Fabrication

Kassa Fabrication Shoulders: Found during Attican Traverse: Krogan Team mission or Kassa Fabrication

Found during Attican Traverse: Krogan Team mission or Kassa Fabrication Gauntlets: Found during Priority: Mars mission or Batarian State Arms

Found during Priority: Mars mission or Batarian State Arms Greaves: Found during N7: Communication Hub mission or Batarian State Arms

Mass Effect 3 Armor - Rosenkov Materials Set

Each piece adds 10% to power recharge speed

Chestplate: Found during N7: Fuel Reactors mission or Nos Astra Sporting Goods

Found during N7: Fuel Reactors mission or Nos Astra Sporting Goods Shoulders: Found during Priority: Horizon mission

Found during Priority: Horizon mission Gauntlets: Found during Tuchanka: Bomb mission or Kassa Fabrication

Found during Tuchanka: Bomb mission or Kassa Fabrication Greaves: Spectre Requisitions

Mass Effect 3 Armor - Special Sets (all available at Citadel shops)