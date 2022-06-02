Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales swing onto PC this year

Both of the PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man games are dropping their PlayStation exclusivity, as both Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales will launch on PC this year.

Spider Man Remastered hits PC on August 12, complete with the City That Never Sleeps DLC. The port has been optimized by Nixxes Software, and will include PC-specific features you'd expect, like mouse and keyboard controls and adjustable render settings. The devs have confirmed that the game will support ray tracing on PC, as well.

The PC port of Miles Morales is set to launch on an as-yet-unspecified date in the fall. Sony plans to provide more technical and feature details on both ports closer to launch.

"I am extremely pleased with our collaboration with Insomniac on the Marvel’s Spider-Man series, the shared support provided between our teams and their dedication to quality above all is inspiring," Nixxes founder Jurjen Katsman says on the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab). "It allows our team to leverage our technical expertise and focus on creating the best possible PC experience that takes advantage of all the exciting possibilities the PC platform has to offer."

Sony acquired Nixxes Software last year to help with its ongoing PC port efforts. In a recent business report, PlayStation bosses suggested that the company intends to triple PC gaming revenue over the next 12 months. Games like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn have been hits on PC, and it looks like the cadence of those ports isn't slowing down. Rumors suggest that Returnal could be the next big PlayStation PC port, but Sony did not confirm that release today.

Keep checking our E3 2022 hub for the big news out of all the summer game events.