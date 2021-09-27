Marvel's Spider-Man fan recreates movie posters using the photo mode

A Marvel's Spider-Man fan is using in-game assets to recreate the film franchise's movie posters.

In a recent tweet (via IGN), graphic designer ursRockRider said "I put a quest on myself to recreate The Amazing Spider-Man poster." The attached image, which at first glance is indistinguishable from the actual poster, is entirely made from assets available in the PS5 version of the game, from Andrew Garfield's suit to the webbing behind him.

I put a quest on myself to recreate The Amazing Spider-Man Poster with @insomniacgames verse Spider-Man. The buildings, web and everything you see in this poster I used it from #SpiderManPS5 🕸️#SpiderManRemastered #Fanart #RRconceptual pic.twitter.com/7dP3ns1omWSeptember 21, 2021 See more

Not content with their first effort, a few days later Rock Rider tweeted another poster, this time for Sam Raimi's 2004 release of Spider-Man 2. The artist described the second poster as the "hardest recreation poster I've ever done," saying that they "put double the effort to get the most accurate position and colour tone" to match the original poster as closely as possible. While the existence of Mary-Jane Watson on that version of the poster likely meant Rock Rider couldn't create a perfect copy, their offering is certainly a convincing alternative.

The most hardest recreation poster I've ever done! I put double the effort to get the most accurate position and color tone everything to like much original as possible!Yes what you're seeing is all from IN-GAME! @insomniacgames #SpiderManPS5 🕸️#SpiderMan #RRconceptual pic.twitter.com/DxgmltLJpKSeptember 24, 2021 See more

The existence of the spidey suits worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in their respective films was likely a useful starting point, but everything else in Rock Rider's images is taken from Insomniac's game. Their efforts were so impressive that the developer responded, calling the artwork "simply amazing."

Marvel fans are likely to find themselves positively spoiled by Insomniac over the next few years. As well as the releases of Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the studio is already confirmed to be working on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine.

