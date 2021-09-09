Marvel's Spider-Man 2 coming 2023 starring Peter, Miles, and Venom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is coming in 2023, as developer Insomniac Games revealed at today's big PlayStation Showcase.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be a PS5 exclusive, Insomniac's Ryan Schneider confirmed in a blog post , and deliver the "most epic single-player adventure yet" for returning heroes Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The two Spider-Men will seemingly team up to square off against Venom, voiced here by Tony Todd of Candyman fame.

That said, the voice at the start of the trailer and the all-black Spider-Man logo at the end suggest that we may instead be in for an unlikely collaboration between Peter, Miles, and Venom as they face a greater threat. If the narrator's thick accent and condescending tone are any indication, that threat may well be Kraven the Hunter, another classic Spider-Man villain. Schneider specifically refers to Venom as a "villain," but we've seen villains redeemed before.

Game director Ryan Smith and creative director Bryan Intihar will return to helm Marvel's Spider-Man 2 along with "most of the development team" at Insomniac. Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, meanwhile, will reprise their roles as Peter and Miles respectively.

"Just as in our previous Spider-Man games, we not only want to tell a great superhero story, but also deliver a compelling human story, one full of heart and humor that dives deep into the people behind the mask," Schneider says.

Schneider didn't share specifics, but did affirm that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will introduce new abilities and suits for our heroes. The reveal trailer emphasizes Peter's mechanical arms and Miles' amped-up electrical abilities, not to mention combo attacks between the two. If Venom does wind up being an ally, let alone playable, it'll be interesting to see how his abilities play in.