Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda trailer sets up Black Panther's fight with Klaw

Marvel's Avengers debuted a new trailer for its upcoming Black Panther expansion, titled War for Wakanda, during Square Enix's E3 2021 showcase today.

We'd seen a brief teaser for the Marvel's Avengers Black Panther update, but today's E3 trailer really digs into the story arc being introduced in the upcoming expansion. The new trailer sets up the conflict between Black Panther and international arms dealer Ulysses Klaue, aka Klaw, seemingly the expansion's big bad.

You'll remember Klaw from his in the MCU, where he was portrayed by Andy Serkis in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther. In the upcoming Marvel's Avengers expansion, Klaw's in big trouble for invading Wakanda and trying to steal some of that sweet, sweet Vibranium. It also looks like Shuri will play in the DLC, teasing Black Panther of him wearing his new suit in the Throne Room.

We don't see any gameplay in the new Marvel's Avengers War for Wakanda trailer, but we do see some of the superhero's slick combat moves in cinematic fashion. Mostly it's him fighting Ulysses Klaue in his regular human form, but at the end we see Black Panther face off against a much more formidable opponent: Klaw, the supervillain alter ego of Ulysses Klaue.

War for Wakanda follows March's Future Imperfect expansion, which introduced Hawkeye as a playable character as well as the Wastelands region and Maestro as a new baddie. Before that, Taking Aim added Kate Bishop as a playable character and the Super-Adaptoid as a boss. As ever these updates for Marvel's Avengers will be made available at no extra cost to players.

There's been plenty of updates to Marvel's Avengers in recent months, with the game getting a full next-gen version in March earlier this year. Our hands-on impressions from news editor Ben Tyrer were positive, with him writing: "Now that I’ve seen what the game can be at its best, I'd love to watch it strip away the unnecessary baggage and make good on this promising second impression."

Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda is a free update launching on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia sometime in August.