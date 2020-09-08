Marvel's Avengers game modes: What missions to expect in Reassemble and Initiative

What are the differences between the Marvel's Avengers game modes? You can play the new Marvel's Avengers game in both single player and multiplayer, but it's not quite as simple as selcting those options from the main menu. Instead, you're presented with Campaign and Initiative; the former is somewhat explanatory, the latter not so much. Here's everything you need to know about the different Marvel's Avengers game modes.

Avengers Campaign (Reassemble)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

When you first boot up Marvel's Avengers, the campaign is where you want to head. This is (for the most part) the single player portion of the game, which begins during A-Day. You play as Kamala Khan exploring the Chimera, before the proper tutorial kicks in when you'll get to play as each of the Avengers in turn.

The Reassemble campaign has some missions that you can invite friends to, but is also entirely beatable by yourself. As you recruit more of the Avengers and reunite them throughout the campaign, you can bring them along on missions as companions, whether that's a friend you've invited online or an AI controlled character.

Avengers Initiative

(Image credit: Square Enix)

On the other hand, you have Avengers Initiative. This is the core multiplayer portion of Marvel's Avengers, but it is strongly recommended that you do not dive into this part of the game until you have beaten Reassemble. Loading up Initiative will provide some spoilers for the end of the main campaign.

In Initiative, you can take on a plethora of missions and tasks at increasing difficulty levels to earn better gear. This is where the "game as a service" aspect of Avengers kicks in, because the goal of Initiative (essentially the endgame) is to max out the level of each hero, with legendary and even exotic gear. Grab some pals and embark on the everlasting journey to fight AIM and save more inhumans.

There is no competitive multiplayer aspect to Marvel's Avengers yet, though the game will be supported for a long time to come, which will undoubtedly bring more features. For now, you'll just need to party up and try to hit max level.

Avengers mission types

Within both modes, you have different types of missions to complete. Some will net you seriously good rewards after tough boss fights, while others will be five-minute breezes to check off a few assignments. Here's the full Marvel Avengers mission list: