Marvel teams with Jen Bartel for Women's History Month variant covers

Marvel Comics will be celebrating Women's History Month in March 2021 with a series of variant covers by one of the most in-demand artists in modern comics, Jen Bartel. This was revealed in the just-released Marvel Comics March 2021 solicitations.

(Image credit: Jen Bartel)

Bartel will be drawing eight variant covers spotlighting the House of Ideas' female characters - something Bartel made a name for herself for in her career at Marvel, DC, and on her own.

The announced variants (and their release dates are):

Avengers #43 (March 3)

Black Panther #24 (March 3)

Iron man #7 (March 17)

Spider-Woman #10 (March 17)

X-Men #19 (March 31)

Silk #1 (March 31)

King in Black: Ghost Rider #1 (march 31)

Black Cat #4 (March 31)

Marvel has not yet revealed any of these covers, however, Bartel recently tweeted out a Silk illustration that was a work-in-progress that could be that Silk #1 cover.

As we have said, Bartel has a long history of drawing Marvel and DC superheroes - such as in the artwork we're using here, which is available as a print on the artist's webstore.

(Image credit: Jen Bartel)

Outside of this, Bartel's next big project is with the world's most popular superheroine: Wonder Woman. She will be drawing the two-issue series Future Stare: Immortal Wonder Woman, which we debuted concept art for in our interview with the book's writer Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad.

Bartel's empowering illustrations of women have been used as covers for coffee table books such as Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy and DC: Women of Action, and in 2019 she won the Eisner Award for Best Cover Artist. Outside of comics, she has partnered in the past with shoe companies such as Adidas and Puma on collectible sneaker designs.

